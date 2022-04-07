Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $65.78 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,478.72 or 1.00139297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,241,824 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

