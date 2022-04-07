Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,414,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $479.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

