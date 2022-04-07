TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives C$19.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.09. The company had a trading volume of 361,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.28. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.