TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.86

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$4.93. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 64,784 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86.

TransGlobe Energy ( TSE:TGL Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

