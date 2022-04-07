Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRATF. Citigroup downgraded Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Traton stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Traton has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

