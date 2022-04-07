Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $131,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

