Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,278.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $260.73. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,563. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.