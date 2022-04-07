Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 657 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

NYSE GS traded down $14.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.23. 41,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.06. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

