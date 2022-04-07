Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $109.37. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,346. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

