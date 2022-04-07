Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4,280.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39,438.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $46.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $656.58. 3,337,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,492. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $718.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,149.89.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

