Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $177.47. 8,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,716,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.