Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $351.64. 17,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,542. The company has a market capitalization of $343.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.