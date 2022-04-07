Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SCHD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 2,046,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,881. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

