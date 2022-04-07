Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 599,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,917,868. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.