Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 30,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 51,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACA. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

