Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,094,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,796 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.