TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.98.

NYSE:TNET opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

