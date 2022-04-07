TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 90,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,170. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $527.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.