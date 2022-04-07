Trish Houston Acquires 666 Shares of The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Trish Houston bought 666 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($7,066.15).

Shares of LON LWDB traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 801 ($10.50). 264,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,481. The firm has a market capitalization of £999.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 785.65. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 700 ($9.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 834.32 ($10.94).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

