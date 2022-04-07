Tritax EuroBox’s (TTAXF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTC:TTAXF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
