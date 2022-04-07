Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,541 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $6,691,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 67,696.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.