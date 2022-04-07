Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 658,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 848,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

In other Troika Media Group news, major shareholder Peter Coates acquired 300,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.