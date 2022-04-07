Troy Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 4.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $233,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $273.52. 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,996. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

