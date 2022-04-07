TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.90% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.