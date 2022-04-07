Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. 342,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

