Truist Financial Lowers Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CELU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Celularity has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELU. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Celularity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

