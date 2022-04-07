Truist Financial Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $29.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

