Truist Financial Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $115.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

REX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX stock traded down $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,776. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $541.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

