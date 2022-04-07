Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

