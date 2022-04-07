Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

