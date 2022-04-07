Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

