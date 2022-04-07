Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
