Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.83

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 20518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

