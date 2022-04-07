Tutti Frutti Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,227.00 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (TFF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $22,359.14 and approximately $6,227.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tutti Frutti alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00104579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tutti Frutti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tutti Frutti and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.