Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $165.67

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $165.67, but opened at $154.68. Twilio shares last traded at $155.01, with a volume of 9,740 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,577. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

