Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

TWIN stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $206.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

