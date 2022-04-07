U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. 8,299,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

