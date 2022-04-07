U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

USEG stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.