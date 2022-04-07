U.S. Energy (USEG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare U.S. Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2208 10901 15656 598 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given U.S. Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -10.42 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.47

U.S. Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

U.S. Energy peers beat U.S. Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

