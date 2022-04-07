UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €102.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €55.38 ($60.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.42. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

