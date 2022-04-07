UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 68.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 65.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ciena by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 34.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

