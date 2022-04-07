UBS Group Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.29. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $49,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

