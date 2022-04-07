UBS Group Trims Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Target Price to 73.00

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from 76.00 to 73.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

