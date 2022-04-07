UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,442 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $21.25 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

