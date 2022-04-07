Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

