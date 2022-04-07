United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.70. 3,627,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.26 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

