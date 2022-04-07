United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

UPS stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $171.20 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

