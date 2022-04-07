Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of UVV opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.70. Universal has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

