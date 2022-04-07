Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 128,503 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

