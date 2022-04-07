UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

UPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE:UPH opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

