Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $113.85, but opened at $101.40. Upstart shares last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 350,668 shares.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

